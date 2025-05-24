Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Milestone Birthday Tribute
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan received warm birthday wishes from prominent political leaders as he turned 80. Notables including PM Modi, President Murmu, and various state leaders sent their greetings. There was no public celebration, reflecting Vijayan's dedication to his duties.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan celebrated his 80th birthday with heartfelt wishes pouring in from across the political spectrum, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
In a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, it was noted that President Murmu and Vice President Dhankhar extended their greetings via phone. Despite the milestone, Vijayan marked the day engaged in his official responsibilities, foregoing formal celebrations.
The occasion followed the fourth anniversary of Vijayan's second term as Chief Minister. Though official festivities were absent, social media buzzed with well-wishes from political figures, including Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, union minister Nitin Gadkari, and several others. The event underscored Vijayan's longstanding commitment to public service.
(With inputs from agencies.)
