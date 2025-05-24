Left Menu

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Milestone Birthday Tribute

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan received warm birthday wishes from prominent political leaders as he turned 80. Notables including PM Modi, President Murmu, and various state leaders sent their greetings. There was no public celebration, reflecting Vijayan's dedication to his duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:56 IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Milestone Birthday Tribute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan celebrated his 80th birthday with heartfelt wishes pouring in from across the political spectrum, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, it was noted that President Murmu and Vice President Dhankhar extended their greetings via phone. Despite the milestone, Vijayan marked the day engaged in his official responsibilities, foregoing formal celebrations.

The occasion followed the fourth anniversary of Vijayan's second term as Chief Minister. Though official festivities were absent, social media buzzed with well-wishes from political figures, including Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, union minister Nitin Gadkari, and several others. The event underscored Vijayan's longstanding commitment to public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025