Karnataka's Missed Opportunity: Absence at NITI Aayog's Crucial Meet

BJP criticizes Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for skipping the 10th NITI Aayog meeting, accusing him of neglecting Karnataka's future for political interests and blaming the Congress high command. Siddaramaiah had a prior state engagement but sent his speech to be delivered at the meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-05-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 12:17 IST
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah faced criticism for not attending the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting in New Delhi, led by Prime Minister Modi. The BJP argued that Karnataka deserves leadership committed to the state's development.

BJP State President B Y Vijayendra accused Siddaramaiah of abandoning key opportunities for Karnataka by prioritizing internal politics. He suggested that Siddaramaiah was more concerned with the Congress leadership than state progress.

Though Siddaramaiah cited prior commitments as a reason for his absence, his decision attracted skepticism. Vijayendra emphasized that governance requires collaboration, not blame, questioning the sustainability of political priorities over true progress.

