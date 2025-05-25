Left Menu

India Calls for United Stand Against Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorism

Sachin Pilot, Congress leader, advocates for a special session of Parliament to showcase India's unity against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The call follows the Pahalgam terror attack. He criticizes certain BJP leaders for derogatory remarks and queries the Indian government's stance on US President Trump's claim of mediating peace with Pakistan.

In a robust appeal, Congress leader Sachin Pilot emphasized the need for a special session of Parliament to demonstrate India's unified stance against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pilot's comments aim to send a strong message of solidarity globally, especially following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Pilot criticizes BJP leaders for making indecent comments about the army and victims, urging accountability from the ruling party. He also questions the Indian government's lack of a clear response to US President Donald Trump's assertions that he played a role in de-escalating India-Pakistan tensions.

Reflecting on international dynamics, Pilot underscores the need for India to diplomatically engage and publicly counter misinformation spread by Pakistan. Emphasizing Pakistan's long-standing role in promoting terrorism, he calls for more stringent global condemnation and expects more robust support from India's old allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

