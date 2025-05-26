Family Drama or Political Strategy: The Yadav Saga Unfolds
Aishwarya, RJD president Lalu Prasad's estranged daughter-in-law, describes the expulsion of her husband, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party as a political 'drama' ahead of Bihar polls. She accuses her in-laws of familial and personal betrayal while confronting ongoing marital discord and public speculation.
Aishwarya, the estranged daughter-in-law of RJD president Lalu Prasad, has criticized the expulsion of her husband Tej Pratap Yadav from the party, calling it a political 'drama' aimed at upcoming Bihar assembly elections.
Addressing reporters, Aishwarya accused her in-laws of conspiring to ruin her life by marrying her to a 'deviant' as a spectacle amid allegations of her husband's infidelity.
Questions about Tej Pratap's purported affair arise from a social media debacle, further complicating the family's public narrative and placing Aishwarya in a contentious legal battle.
