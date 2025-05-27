Political Drama Unfolds: Viral Video Sparks Controversy in BJP
A controversial video allegedly depicting BJP Gonda district president Amar Kishore Kashyap in inappropriate behavior has sparked a political uproar. The woman involved filed a police complaint, claiming the footage was distorted as part of a smear campaign. An investigation is underway as party officials seek explanations.
- Country:
- India
In a developing political saga, a video featuring BJP Gonda district president Amar Kishore Kashyap has ignited controversy over alleged inappropriate conduct. The woman seen in the video has filed a police complaint, alleging that it was distorted for political purposes.
The complaint, submitted at Chhapia police station, accuses unknown individuals of manipulating the footage to tarnish her and Kashyap's reputations. She maintains Kashyap is a brotherly figure, dismissing any inappropriate innuendos.
A case is currently under investigation. As the video circulates widely, BJP high command has sought a show-cause from Kashyap amidst calls for clarity and accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
