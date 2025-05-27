Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds: Viral Video Sparks Controversy in BJP

A controversial video allegedly depicting BJP Gonda district president Amar Kishore Kashyap in inappropriate behavior has sparked a political uproar. The woman involved filed a police complaint, claiming the footage was distorted as part of a smear campaign. An investigation is underway as party officials seek explanations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 27-05-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 00:12 IST
Political Drama Unfolds: Viral Video Sparks Controversy in BJP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing political saga, a video featuring BJP Gonda district president Amar Kishore Kashyap has ignited controversy over alleged inappropriate conduct. The woman seen in the video has filed a police complaint, alleging that it was distorted for political purposes.

The complaint, submitted at Chhapia police station, accuses unknown individuals of manipulating the footage to tarnish her and Kashyap's reputations. She maintains Kashyap is a brotherly figure, dismissing any inappropriate innuendos.

A case is currently under investigation. As the video circulates widely, BJP high command has sought a show-cause from Kashyap amidst calls for clarity and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025