Diplomatic Mission: India's Tough Stance on Terrorism in Singapore Dialogue

An all-party parliamentary delegation from India recently engaged in discussions with Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sim Ann. The meeting aimed to convey India's firm stance on tackling terrorism, particularly in light of recent events following the terror attack in Pahalgam.

The delegation, led by JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, emphasized India's operations and policies against terrorism, such as Operation Sindoor, showcasing a 'new normal' in its approach. The High Commission of India in Singapore reinforced this narrative through various engagements with ministers, MPs, and representatives of diverse sectors.

This diplomatic mission is part of broader efforts involving visits to 33 global capitals intended to assert India's claims about Pakistan's connections to terrorism and clarify the events surrounding the Pahalgam attack, countering narratives emerging from Islamabad.

