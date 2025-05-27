Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's Bold Accusations: Congress on Crutches
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized the Congress Party, labeling them reliant on regional ally SP, RJD, and foreign support from China and Pakistan. He described the party's leaders as ineffectual, further criticizing Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for rendering the party a laughingstock.
Lucknow | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:22 IST
India
- India
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya did not hold back as he launched a scathing attack on the Congress Party, accusing them of being overly dependent on political 'crutches'.
Maurya pinpointed the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as the Congress' local supports, meanwhile identifying China and Pakistan as their foreign aids.
The Deputy Chief Minister also targeted Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, dubbing them a 'boring and tiresome duo', adding to the harsh critique of the party's dwindling credibility.
