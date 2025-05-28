Delhi Government to Honor Emergency Era Political Prisoners with Pensions
The Delhi BJP government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, announces pensions for political prisoners detained during the Emergency era. The initiative aims to honor those imprisoned under Indira Gandhi's Congress regime from 1975-77. Previous administrations offered no relief, but states like UP and MP already support detainees with pensions.
In a significant announcement, the BJP government in Delhi, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has declared pensions for individuals who were political prisoners during the Emergency period of 1975-77. Gupta revealed this decision during an event at the Delhi Secretariat, which also aimed to support families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
Addressing the gathering, Gupta criticized past administrations for their lack of support towards individuals who endured imprisonment to safeguard democracy during the Emergency, imposed by the Congress government under Article 352 of the Constitution. This move aligns Delhi with other BJP-led states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, which already provide similar pensions.
The decision comes after the Delhi unit of the BJP held a 'Loktantra Vijay Divas' event on March 21, celebrating those detained during the Emergency. Many BJP leaders and opposition figures were incarcerated during this tumultuous period, underscoring the significance of the newly announced pension scheme.
(With inputs from agencies.)
