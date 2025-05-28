Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Kamal Haasan's Kannada-Tamil Comments

Karnataka's Chief Minister criticizes Kamal Haasan for his comment on Kannada's origins, sparking controversy. Congress and DMK leaders weigh in, emphasizing unity and historical context. The BJP's response varies, with calls for apologies and defusing attempts, highlighting the complex linguistic debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:20 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed his disappointment with actor Kamal Haasan, following reports of Haasan's controversial comment that 'Kannada is born out of Tamil.' Siddaramaiah lamented the actor's reported lack of awareness about the history of the Kannada language, calling it a 'long-standing' one that should be recognized.

In the political arena, Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad voiced his dismay, labeling Haasan's remark as unfortunate. He questioned the necessity of such debates, especially at a time when national unity is crucial. Arshad stressed that both Kannada and Tamil are integral to India's foundation and should be respected accordingly.

Conversely, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan accused the BJP of manipulating Haasan's comment to stir controversy, highlighting that language credit should focus on current usage rather than historical origins. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthiran attempted to soothe tensions, advocating for the shared heritage of all languages, despite the varied reactions within the party.

