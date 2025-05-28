Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Nilambur: Anvar's Role in UDF Decision-Making

Kerala's Congress faces internal discord over P V Anvar's potential cooperation in the Nilambur Assembly by-election. While some leaders advocate for Anvar's inclusion in the UDF, others demand public support for their candidate, Aryadan Shoukath, first. Anvar's explicit opinions are causing a political stir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-05-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 21:57 IST
Tensions Rise in Nilambur: Anvar's Role in UDF Decision-Making
  • Country:
  • India

Internal tensions are brewing within Kerala's Congress as the party grapples with differences over engaging P V Anvar in the Nilambur Assembly by-election. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal declared no intention of meeting with the Trinamool Congress leader regarding his possible cooperation with the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Trinamool Congress sources previously indicated that Anvar planned to meet Venugopal to discuss the matter. However, Venugopal clarified that the decision remains with the UDF leadership in Kerala, acknowledging that capable leaders exist to resolve the Nilambur by-poll issues without his direct involvement.

Despite conflicting views within the Congress, some senior leaders argue for Anvar's inclusion, emphasizing the political influence he holds. Meanwhile, opposition leader V D Satheesan insists that Anvar's public support of UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath is essential before any collaboration can occur, fostering debate about Anvar's outspoken nature and its impact on upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025