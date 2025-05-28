Tensions Rise in Nilambur: Anvar's Role in UDF Decision-Making

Internal tensions are brewing within Kerala's Congress as the party grapples with differences over engaging P V Anvar in the Nilambur Assembly by-election. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal declared no intention of meeting with the Trinamool Congress leader regarding his possible cooperation with the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Trinamool Congress sources previously indicated that Anvar planned to meet Venugopal to discuss the matter. However, Venugopal clarified that the decision remains with the UDF leadership in Kerala, acknowledging that capable leaders exist to resolve the Nilambur by-poll issues without his direct involvement.

Despite conflicting views within the Congress, some senior leaders argue for Anvar's inclusion, emphasizing the political influence he holds. Meanwhile, opposition leader V D Satheesan insists that Anvar's public support of UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath is essential before any collaboration can occur, fostering debate about Anvar's outspoken nature and its impact on upcoming elections.

