Tensions Rise in Nilambur: Anvar's Role in UDF Decision-Making
Kerala's Congress faces internal discord over P V Anvar's potential cooperation in the Nilambur Assembly by-election. While some leaders advocate for Anvar's inclusion in the UDF, others demand public support for their candidate, Aryadan Shoukath, first. Anvar's explicit opinions are causing a political stir.
- Country:
- India
Internal tensions are brewing within Kerala's Congress as the party grapples with differences over engaging P V Anvar in the Nilambur Assembly by-election. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal declared no intention of meeting with the Trinamool Congress leader regarding his possible cooperation with the United Democratic Front (UDF).
Trinamool Congress sources previously indicated that Anvar planned to meet Venugopal to discuss the matter. However, Venugopal clarified that the decision remains with the UDF leadership in Kerala, acknowledging that capable leaders exist to resolve the Nilambur by-poll issues without his direct involvement.
Despite conflicting views within the Congress, some senior leaders argue for Anvar's inclusion, emphasizing the political influence he holds. Meanwhile, opposition leader V D Satheesan insists that Anvar's public support of UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath is essential before any collaboration can occur, fostering debate about Anvar's outspoken nature and its impact on upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nilambur
- Assembly
- election
- Anvar
- Congress
- Kerala
- UDF
- V D Satheesan
- K C Venugopal
- Aryadan Shoukath
ALSO READ
Trump Allies Shake Up Library of Congress Amid Controversy
Contentious SNAP Overhaul Sparks Debate in Congress
Kerala Congress Navigates Leadership Transition: Eyes on 2026 Elections
Kerala Demands Release of Withheld Funds: Legal and Protest Actions Planned
Kerala's Legal Battle for Withheld Central Funds: A Quest for Educational Equity