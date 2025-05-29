Left Menu

Pardon and Resilience: The Michael Grimm Story

Former Congressman Michael Grimm, who resigned after a tax fraud conviction, has been pardoned by President Trump. Once embroiled in political controversies and legal troubles, Grimm is now rebuilding his life after a debilitating polo accident. His resilience is reflected in his ongoing recovery efforts.

29-05-2025
In a surprising move, US President Donald Trump has granted a pardon to Michael Grimm, the former New York Republican known for his tax fraud conviction. Grimm, a onetime Marine and FBI agent, resigned from Congress in 2015, having pleaded guilty to charges of underreporting wages and revenue at his Manhattan restaurant.

The White House announced the pardon on Wednesday, allowing Grimm a historic opportunity for a political and personal comeback. The former congressman, known for his fiery temper, once threatened to harm a reporter, a moment that captured headlines nationwide. He later acknowledged the threats were inappropriate and expressed remorse.

Recently, Grimm has faced new challenges due to severe injuries from a horse accident, which left him paralyzed. However, the ex-congressman remains hopeful, as shared in a heartening Facebook video showing him making progress. Supporters around the country cheer him on as he continues his rehabilitation.

