Trump Claims Ceasefire Success in South Asia Amid Trade Tensions

The Trump administration asserts that India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire due to President Trump's intervention, offering trade access with the US to avert war. However, Indian sources insist no third-party involvement. Trump's use of the IEEPA to impose tariffs is challenged by a court ruling against its global application.

Updated: 29-05-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 09:51 IST
Trump Claims Ceasefire Success in South Asia Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration claimed that President Donald Trump's intervention played a crucial role in achieving a ceasefire between India and Pakistan by offering both nations enhanced trading access with the United States. This claim has been disputed by Indian government sources who maintain that no third-party involvement was necessary.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick defended the president's actions in a submission to the Court of International Trade, emphasizing that Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) was vital for US national security and diplomatic efforts. Lutnick warned that restricting presidential power could destabilize regional security between India and Pakistan.

The president's reliance on tariffs as a diplomatic tool faced a setback when a court ruled against their global implementation, except for specific nations like China and Hong Kong. This decision challenges Trump's strategy amidst ongoing tensions in international trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

