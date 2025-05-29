Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Modi Government: Listen to Vice President Dhankhar's Plea for Farmers

The Congress has urged the Modi government to heed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's call for greater farmer involvement in economic growth, criticizing the current administration for their focus on slogans. Dhankhar emphasizes the need for increased farmer income and their engagement in agriculture-related trade and processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:12 IST
Congress Criticizes Modi Government: Listen to Vice President Dhankhar's Plea for Farmers
Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has issued a call to the Modi government, urging it to heed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's appeal for integrating farmers into the nation's economic discourse instead of relying on slogans and theatrical governance.

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh lamented how Dhankhar's recommendations for enhancing farmer participation continue to be overlooked. Ramesh's remarks followed Dhankhar's insights regarding the definition of 'Viksit Bharat,' emphasizing substantial income growth over economic rank.

Highlighting the potential within agriculture and animal husbandry, Dhankhar underscored the importance of farmers engaging in the food processing industry to catalyze value addition. Ramesh reiterated the need for the government to factor in inflation concerns when supporting farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025