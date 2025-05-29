Congress Criticizes Modi Government: Listen to Vice President Dhankhar's Plea for Farmers

The Congress party has issued a call to the Modi government, urging it to heed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's appeal for integrating farmers into the nation's economic discourse instead of relying on slogans and theatrical governance.

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh lamented how Dhankhar's recommendations for enhancing farmer participation continue to be overlooked. Ramesh's remarks followed Dhankhar's insights regarding the definition of 'Viksit Bharat,' emphasizing substantial income growth over economic rank.

Highlighting the potential within agriculture and animal husbandry, Dhankhar underscored the importance of farmers engaging in the food processing industry to catalyze value addition. Ramesh reiterated the need for the government to factor in inflation concerns when supporting farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)