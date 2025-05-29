Mystery in Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA's Grandson Disappears

A worrying mystery has unfolded in Madhya Pradesh as the two-year-old grandson of Congress MLA Devendra Patel vanished from his home in the Raisen district on Thursday morning.

The child, identified as Divyam, is the son of Yogendra Patel, MLA Patel's nephew. Raisen Superintendent of Police, Pankaj Pandey, revealed that the child mysteriously disappeared from his residence around 11 am in the village of Paloha, Begamganj tehsil, which is situated 80 kilometers from the district center. The possibility of a kidnapping is currently being considered in the ongoing investigation.

A case of both a missing person and potential kidnapping has been registered. The police, with the help of advanced tools such as sniffer dogs and drones, are combing the surrounding areas. Significant focus is on the 15 servants working for the family, as their accounts could provide pivotal leads in tracking down the child. Sub Divisional Officer of Police, Alok Srivastava, noted that only women were present at home when the disappearance was discovered. CCTV footage shows the toddler at the back of the property just minutes before he went missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)