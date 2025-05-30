Russia's NATO Concerns: Fair or Folly?

In a recent interview, Keith Kellogg, U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy to Ukraine, acknowledged that Russia's worry over NATO expanding eastwards was legitimate. Kellogg asserted that Ukraine joining the U.S.-led military alliance was not a current agenda item for NATO.

Kellogg discussed the ongoing dialogue involving Ukraine, Russia, and other NATO members. He mentioned plans to unify separate memorandums drafted by Ukraine and Russia during peace talks set to take place in Turkey. These talks will involve key national security advisers from Germany, France, and Britain alongside the United States.

The envoy conveyed Trump's frustration with Russia's actions, particularly the offensive against Ukrainian cities. Kellogg highlighted the heavy human toll of the conflict, estimating a combined casualty figure of 1.2 million. Such a number illustrates the devastating scale of the ongoing war.

