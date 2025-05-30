Controversy Over Refusal to Release Bodies of Maoist Leaders
BRS MLC K Kavitha criticized the Centre for not handing over the bodies of Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao and others killed in Chhattisgarh. Kavitha accused the BJP of continuing violence through anti-Maoist operations despite calls for a halt. The BRS also accused the ruling Congress of being anti-Dalit.
BRS MLC K Kavitha has strongly criticized the Central Government for its refusal to return the bodies of Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao and other cadres killed in Chhattisgarh to their families. Speaking at Mancherial, she accused the BJP government of lacking cultural sensitivity in handling such matters.
Kavitha reiterated the BRS's stance against ongoing anti-Maoist operations by the BJP-led NDA government. These operations, she claimed, perpetuate violence, urging the government to heed BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao's earlier appeal to halt such activities.
Kavitha's remarks came as she also accused the Congress of being anti-Dalit and addressed internal BRS issues, including alleged attempts to merge the party with the BJP, a proposal she claimed to have rejected while in prison last year.
