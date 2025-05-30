Japan Commits $1.06 Billion Aid to Support Bangladesh's Reform Journey Amidst Political Tensions

Japan has committed to providing $1.06 billion to Bangladesh, strengthening its budget, railway infrastructure, and educational opportunities through scholarships. The announcement comes amid political tensions as Mohammad Yunus leads an interim government facing pressures from opposition parties demanding a December election deadline.

A significant portion of this aid, $418 million, is designated as a Development Policy Loan aimed at driving Bangladesh's economic reforms and enhancing climate resilience. Additionally, $641 million will fund railway development, while $4.2 million is allocated for human development scholarships, reflecting Japan's dedication to supporting Bangladesh's national progress.

During a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, Yunus reaffirmed the two nations' commitment to a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) and expressed gratitude for Japan's unwavering support. This diplomatic collaboration comes as Yunus navigates domestic political challenges, with opposition leader Khaleda Zia's BNP rallying for immediate election preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)