Kejriwal Urges Victory in Crucial Gujarat Bypoll

Ahead of the critical Visavadar assembly bypoll in Gujarat, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal rallied support, calling on voters to ensure a decisive victory for his party. The seat fell vacant after Bhupendra Bhayani, a former AAP MLA, resigned in December 2023 and switched allegiance to the BJP.

The bypoll in the Visavadar constituency, part of the Junagadh district, is set to occur on June 19, with votes being tallied on June 23. The departure of the AAP legislator prompted Kejriwal to label the defection as a typical BJP strategy, urging citizens to reject such political maneuvers.

Kejriwal, along with AAP leaders Atishi and Bhagwant Mann, launched a campaign for candidate Gopal Italia, showcasing the party's determination to secure the seat. With the BJP and Congress yet to announce their candidates, Italia filed his nomination by the June 2 deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)