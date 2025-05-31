Delhi Court Denies Lalu's Plea in Land-for-Jobs Case Amid Political Storm

The Delhi High Court has rejected a plea from RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to stay proceedings in the controversial land-for-jobs case. The plea, aiming to halt trial court actions, was denied as the court emphasized the opportunity for Yadav to present his arguments during the charge consideration stage.

RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav expressed respect for the court's decision but raised concerns about the ruling government's persistent reopening of the case. He suggested that central agencies were under political pressure, affecting their reputation and operational integrity.

The CBI, challenging the maintainability of Yadav's plea, argued that necessary sanctions were in place. With the trial court set to begin charge framing on June 2, the case continues under scrutiny, illustrating a significant clash between political and judicial arenas.

