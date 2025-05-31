Left Menu

Delhi Court Denies Lalu's Plea in Land-for-Jobs Case Amid Political Storm

Delhi High Court dismissed RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's plea to halt proceedings in the land-for-jobs case. RJD respects the judicial decision but accuses ruling government of political pressure on probe agencies. The CBI, defending its actions, secured necessary sanctions. Case hearing resumes on June 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 19:26 IST
Delhi Court Denies Lalu's Plea in Land-for-Jobs Case Amid Political Storm
RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has rejected a plea from RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to stay proceedings in the controversial land-for-jobs case. The plea, aiming to halt trial court actions, was denied as the court emphasized the opportunity for Yadav to present his arguments during the charge consideration stage.

RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav expressed respect for the court's decision but raised concerns about the ruling government's persistent reopening of the case. He suggested that central agencies were under political pressure, affecting their reputation and operational integrity.

The CBI, challenging the maintainability of Yadav's plea, argued that necessary sanctions were in place. With the trial court set to begin charge framing on June 2, the case continues under scrutiny, illustrating a significant clash between political and judicial arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025