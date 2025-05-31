Left Menu

Social Activist Pirzada Amin Joins Congress Party

Renowned social activist Pirzada Amin from West Bengal has joined the Congress, welcomed by senior leaders, acknowledging his influential family's contributions to education and social justice in Odisha and Tripura. Amin expressed gratitude to the Congress for their inclusive approach.

Updated: 31-05-2025 23:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned social activist Pirzada Amin from West Bengal officially joined the Congress on Saturday. The event was attended by senior party leaders including AICC general secretary in charge of West Bengal, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, alongside other key figures like Pawan Khera and Subhankar Sarkar.

Notably, Amin hails from an influential family known for its significant role in promoting education and addressing societal injustices within the Muslim community. The family's influence extends across regions such as Odisha and Tripura, with contributions that include opening hospitals and technical institutes.

Amin expressed his gratitude towards Congress leadership, emphasizing that the party embodies a spirit of inclusivity and fairness without discrimination, which aligns with his family's enduring legacy of service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

