Social Activist Pirzada Amin Joins Congress Party
Renowned social activist Pirzada Amin from West Bengal has joined the Congress, welcomed by senior leaders, acknowledging his influential family's contributions to education and social justice in Odisha and Tripura. Amin expressed gratitude to the Congress for their inclusive approach.
- Country:
- India
Renowned social activist Pirzada Amin from West Bengal officially joined the Congress on Saturday. The event was attended by senior party leaders including AICC general secretary in charge of West Bengal, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, alongside other key figures like Pawan Khera and Subhankar Sarkar.
Notably, Amin hails from an influential family known for its significant role in promoting education and addressing societal injustices within the Muslim community. The family's influence extends across regions such as Odisha and Tripura, with contributions that include opening hospitals and technical institutes.
Amin expressed his gratitude towards Congress leadership, emphasizing that the party embodies a spirit of inclusivity and fairness without discrimination, which aligns with his family's enduring legacy of service.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TN govt will for sure approach Supreme Court challenging non-release of education funds by Centre: TN CM.
VP Dhankhar Urges Corporates: Invest in Education for National Progress
Struggle to bring education to state list of Constitution will continue: TN CM Stalin at an event in Chennai.
(Eds: Corrects slug) If education not shifted to State list of Constitution, it will be out of bounds for all: TN CM at event in Chennai.
If education not shifted to State list of Constitution, it will be out of bounds for all: TN CM at event in Chennai.