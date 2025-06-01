Uttarakhand Vows to Uphold Sanatan Culture Amid Demographic Concerns

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has vowed to protect Sanatan culture in Uttarakhand, asserting that measures are in place to prevent undesirable demographic changes.

Dhami, while inaugurating Sadhvi Ritambhara's new ashram, emphasized combating 'land jihad' and similar ideologies, reflecting his commitment to maintaining the state's essence.

He proudly noted Uttarakhand's lead in implementing the Uniform Civil Code and its potential nationwide impact, drawing praise from Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also seeks inspiration from these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)