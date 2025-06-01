Uttarakhand Vows to Uphold Sanatan Culture Amid Demographic Concerns
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami affirmed efforts to preserve Sanatan culture in Uttarakhand, pledging to thwart demographic shifts. He emphasized strict measures against harmful ideologies and highlighted the state's implementation of the Uniform Civil Code. Dhami's approach is lauded as inspiring by Delhi's counterpart, Rekha Gupta.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has vowed to protect Sanatan culture in Uttarakhand, asserting that measures are in place to prevent undesirable demographic changes.
Dhami, while inaugurating Sadhvi Ritambhara's new ashram, emphasized combating 'land jihad' and similar ideologies, reflecting his commitment to maintaining the state's essence.
He proudly noted Uttarakhand's lead in implementing the Uniform Civil Code and its potential nationwide impact, drawing praise from Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also seeks inspiration from these initiatives.
