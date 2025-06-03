Left Menu

Joint exit poll forecasts liberal candidate Lee to win South Korean presidential election

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 03-06-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 16:52 IST
A joint exit poll shows that liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung is forecast to win the South Korean presidential election.

The exit poll by South Korea's three major TV stations -- KBS, MBC and SBS -- showed Lee was projected to obtain 51.7% of the total votes cast during Tuesday's election, beating conservative candidate Kim Moon Soo with 39.3%.

The election is meant to find a successor of Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative who was removed from office in April over his ill-fated imposition of martial law.

The wining candidate is to take office as president on Wednesday without the usual two-month transition period.

