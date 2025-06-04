Left Menu

Musk vs. Trump's Tax Bill: Battle Over the Budget Deficit

Elon Musk has criticized President Trump's tax bill, labeling it a deficit-increasing 'abomination'. While hardline Republicans rally behind Musk, the Senate moves to revise the House-passed bill. Despite Musk's concerns, President Trump and Republican leaders defend the measure, which aims to extend the 2017 tax cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 01:15 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 01:15 IST
Musk vs. Trump's Tax Bill: Battle Over the Budget Deficit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Elon Musk has publicly denounced President Donald Trump's controversial tax bill, describing it as a 'disgusting abomination' that will exacerbate the U.S. federal deficit. Musk's statements, broadcasted via social media, have resonated with hardline Republicans, who have swiftly embraced his critique.

The contentious legislation, titled the 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act', was narrowly approved by the House and now moves to the Senate. The Congressional Budget Office warns it could inflate national debt by $3.8 trillion. Despite this, President Trump remains resolute, insisting on the bill's benefits.

Republican leaders, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, have disputed Musk's claims, suggesting a misunderstanding of the bill's effects. Meanwhile, some Republicans stand with Musk, calling for the GOP to reduce the deficit. The debate continues as fiscal responsibility wars with legislative agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025