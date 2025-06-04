Musk vs. Trump's Tax Bill: Battle Over the Budget Deficit

Elon Musk has publicly denounced President Donald Trump's controversial tax bill, describing it as a 'disgusting abomination' that will exacerbate the U.S. federal deficit. Musk's statements, broadcasted via social media, have resonated with hardline Republicans, who have swiftly embraced his critique.

The contentious legislation, titled the 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act', was narrowly approved by the House and now moves to the Senate. The Congressional Budget Office warns it could inflate national debt by $3.8 trillion. Despite this, President Trump remains resolute, insisting on the bill's benefits.

Republican leaders, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, have disputed Musk's claims, suggesting a misunderstanding of the bill's effects. Meanwhile, some Republicans stand with Musk, calling for the GOP to reduce the deficit. The debate continues as fiscal responsibility wars with legislative agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)