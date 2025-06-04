Musk vs. Trump's Tax Bill: Battle Over the Budget Deficit
Elon Musk has criticized President Trump's tax bill, labeling it a deficit-increasing 'abomination'. While hardline Republicans rally behind Musk, the Senate moves to revise the House-passed bill. Despite Musk's concerns, President Trump and Republican leaders defend the measure, which aims to extend the 2017 tax cuts.
Elon Musk has publicly denounced President Donald Trump's controversial tax bill, describing it as a 'disgusting abomination' that will exacerbate the U.S. federal deficit. Musk's statements, broadcasted via social media, have resonated with hardline Republicans, who have swiftly embraced his critique.
The contentious legislation, titled the 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act', was narrowly approved by the House and now moves to the Senate. The Congressional Budget Office warns it could inflate national debt by $3.8 trillion. Despite this, President Trump remains resolute, insisting on the bill's benefits.
Republican leaders, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, have disputed Musk's claims, suggesting a misunderstanding of the bill's effects. Meanwhile, some Republicans stand with Musk, calling for the GOP to reduce the deficit. The debate continues as fiscal responsibility wars with legislative agendas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Senate Advances Stablecoin Regulation Amidst Political Tensions
Premier Energies and SAS Join Forces for Solar Manufacturing Powerhouse
Political Firestorm: Congress-BJP Clash over Social Media Controversy
Apprehended: Woman Caught in Social Media Impersonation Plot
Shiv Sena MP Criticizes BJP IT Cell's Social Media Tactics amidst Political Unity