Odisha's Political Shift: BJP's Rise and BJD's Resilience

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi celebrates the BJP's rise to power in Odisha, marking a significant shift from a 24-year Biju Janata Dal dominance. Majhi emphasizes the victory as a triumph for Odia pride, while Biju Janata Dal remains a key opposition, voicing public trust in Naveen Patnaik.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:27 IST
Chief Minister
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi confirmed on Wednesday the Bharatiya Janata Party's ascension to power in Odisha, marking an end to the Biju Janata Dal's 24-year rule under Naveen Patnaik. The Chief Minister highlighted the victory as a testament to Odia pride and a call for development, reflecting the electorate's desire for a positive transformation in the state.

Majhi expressed gratitude to the people of Odisha, affirming the newly elected government's commitment to fulfilling its promises and striving towards prosperity. The BJP formed the government on June 12, 2024, after winning 78 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly, with Majhi, a surprise choice, stepping into the role of Chief Minister alongside two deputies and 13 other ministers.

Despite the BJP triumph, senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra pointed out the greater number of votes cast for BJD, acknowledging the public's continued trust in Patnaik's leadership. The BJD continues to function as a responsible opposition, challenging the ruling party to uphold its commitment to the people of Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

