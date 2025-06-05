Tharoor's Diplomatic Stance: India Needs No Mediation
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphasized India's ability to resolve issues with Pakistan without external mediation, amid claims by US President Trump of acting as a mediator. Tharoor underscored India's independent stance and strategic ties with Washington, irrespective of recent military escalations between India and Pakistan.
- Country:
- United States
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reaffirmed India's firm stance against external mediation in its disputes with Pakistan, despite US President Donald Trump's suggestions of involvement. Speaking at the National Press Club, Tharoor confidently remarked that India requires no intermediary to communicate with Pakistan.
Tharoor led a parliamentary delegation to the US, underscoring India's self-reliance in dialogue following recent Indo-Pak tensions. He elaborated that India's respect for the American presidency remains intact but stressed that any mediation is unnecessary and unwanted from India's perspective.
The delegation's visit aimed to reinforce India's position post Pahalgam attack. Tharoor reiterated that India is open to dialogue provided Pakistan dismantles its terror infrastructure, emphasizing self-respect and strategic ties with the US while navigating geopolitical challenges.
ALSO READ
FOREX-Dollar on defensive as traders eye Trump tax bill, G7 currency talks
Golden Dome: Trump’s Vision for Space-Based Missile Defense
Judge Clashes with Trump's Deportation Efforts Amid Legal Battle
Congress Weighs Trump’s Landmark Tax Cut Bill Amidst Internal GOP Tensions
Trump's Sweet Tooth and the White House's Kid-Friendly Day