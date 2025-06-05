Left Menu

Tharoor's Diplomatic Stance: India Needs No Mediation

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphasized India's ability to resolve issues with Pakistan without external mediation, amid claims by US President Trump of acting as a mediator. Tharoor underscored India's independent stance and strategic ties with Washington, irrespective of recent military escalations between India and Pakistan.

Updated: 05-06-2025 10:00 IST
Shashi Tharoor
  • Country:
  • United States

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reaffirmed India's firm stance against external mediation in its disputes with Pakistan, despite US President Donald Trump's suggestions of involvement. Speaking at the National Press Club, Tharoor confidently remarked that India requires no intermediary to communicate with Pakistan.

Tharoor led a parliamentary delegation to the US, underscoring India's self-reliance in dialogue following recent Indo-Pak tensions. He elaborated that India's respect for the American presidency remains intact but stressed that any mediation is unnecessary and unwanted from India's perspective.

The delegation's visit aimed to reinforce India's position post Pahalgam attack. Tharoor reiterated that India is open to dialogue provided Pakistan dismantles its terror infrastructure, emphasizing self-respect and strategic ties with the US while navigating geopolitical challenges.

