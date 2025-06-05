Tharoor's Diplomatic Stance: India Needs No Mediation

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reaffirmed India's firm stance against external mediation in its disputes with Pakistan, despite US President Donald Trump's suggestions of involvement. Speaking at the National Press Club, Tharoor confidently remarked that India requires no intermediary to communicate with Pakistan.

Tharoor led a parliamentary delegation to the US, underscoring India's self-reliance in dialogue following recent Indo-Pak tensions. He elaborated that India's respect for the American presidency remains intact but stressed that any mediation is unnecessary and unwanted from India's perspective.

The delegation's visit aimed to reinforce India's position post Pahalgam attack. Tharoor reiterated that India is open to dialogue provided Pakistan dismantles its terror infrastructure, emphasizing self-respect and strategic ties with the US while navigating geopolitical challenges.