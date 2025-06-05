Political Tensions Surge as Turkish Opposition Faces Crackdown

The political climate in Turkey intensifies as prosecutors launch an investigation into the head of the main opposition party, CHP, over claims of threats and insults directed at Istanbul's chief prosecutor. This development forms part of a broader governmental crackdown on dissent.

Central to this crackdown is Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a formidable political rival to President Tayyip Erdogan. Imamoglu, who was detained on corruption charges in March—a claim he refutes—has become a focal point of controversy. His incarceration has triggered widespread protests and allegations against the government concerning undue influence on the judiciary.

Recent actions include the arrest of numerous CHP members and officials, as well as restricting access to Imamoglu's social media. Despite government denial of manipulating the judiciary, opposition members criticize these moves as assaults on democracy.