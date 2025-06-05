Global Powerhouses Urged to Pressure Russia for Peace

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Brazil, India, and China to use their global influence to persuade Russia to end its military aggression in Ukraine. His comments came on Thursday during a joint press conference with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is currently on a state visit to France.

Macron highlighted the crucial role these countries play on the international stage and their ability to encourage a diplomatic resolution to the conflict. He emphasized the importance of global unity in addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The discussion with Lula da Silva also touched on deepening bilateral relations and other pressing international issues, but the persistent conflict in Ukraine remained a focal point of concern. Macron's call for action underscores the urgency for a concerted global effort to bring peace to the region.