Left Menu

Global Powerhouses Urged to Pressure Russia for Peace

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Brazil, India, and China to exert influence on Russia to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Macron made this appeal during a joint press conference with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is visiting France on a diplomatic mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:05 IST
Global Powerhouses Urged to Pressure Russia for Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Brazil, India, and China to use their global influence to persuade Russia to end its military aggression in Ukraine. His comments came on Thursday during a joint press conference with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is currently on a state visit to France.

Macron highlighted the crucial role these countries play on the international stage and their ability to encourage a diplomatic resolution to the conflict. He emphasized the importance of global unity in addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The discussion with Lula da Silva also touched on deepening bilateral relations and other pressing international issues, but the persistent conflict in Ukraine remained a focal point of concern. Macron's call for action underscores the urgency for a concerted global effort to bring peace to the region.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025