Taiwan's Strategic Diplomacy: Aiding Guatemala Against Rising Chinese Influence

Taiwan is extending its support to Guatemala, its last diplomatic ally in Central America, to resist China's growing influence in the region.

During a meeting, President Lai Ching-te highlighted plans to bolster ties through educational exchanges and tech development, while President-elect Bernardo Arevalo outlined efforts to enhance Guatemala's infrastructure and various sectors.

As China attempts to isolate Taiwan by enticing alliances with substantial infrastructure projects, Taiwan focuses on pragmatic aid and the promotion of democratic ideals to maintain its international standing.