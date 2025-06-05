Left Menu

Political Uproar Follows Bengaluru Stampede as Opposition Demands Accountability

Following the tragic stampede in Bengaluru, Opposition leader R Ashoka has accused CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar of being responsible. He demands an investigation under a High Court judge, dismissing District Collector's involvement. The Karnataka High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:18 IST
Political Uproar Follows Bengaluru Stampede as Opposition Demands Accountability
Karnataka LoP R Ashoka (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the Bengaluru stampede that claimed 11 lives, Karnataka's Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, has squarely placed the blame on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Speaking at a press conference, Ashoka demanded a Special Investigation Team led by a High Court judge to probe the tragedy.

Rejecting an investigation by the District Collector, Ashoka indicated a Public Interest Litigation would be filed with the High Court Chief Justice. He argued that only a judicial probe could ensure justice for the victims, claiming the Congress government was evading responsibility and engaging in a cover-up. Ashoka insisted that the CM and Dy CM resign to take moral accountability.

The Karnataka High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident, pressing the state government for a status report. The court expressed its views to the Advocate General and scheduled a further hearing for June 10, reinforcing the demand for answers and accountability from the state's leadership.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025