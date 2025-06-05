Political Uproar Follows Bengaluru Stampede as Opposition Demands Accountability

In the wake of the Bengaluru stampede that claimed 11 lives, Karnataka's Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, has squarely placed the blame on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Speaking at a press conference, Ashoka demanded a Special Investigation Team led by a High Court judge to probe the tragedy.

Rejecting an investigation by the District Collector, Ashoka indicated a Public Interest Litigation would be filed with the High Court Chief Justice. He argued that only a judicial probe could ensure justice for the victims, claiming the Congress government was evading responsibility and engaging in a cover-up. Ashoka insisted that the CM and Dy CM resign to take moral accountability.

The Karnataka High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident, pressing the state government for a status report. The court expressed its views to the Advocate General and scheduled a further hearing for June 10, reinforcing the demand for answers and accountability from the state's leadership.