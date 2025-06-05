Political Uproar Follows Bengaluru Stampede as Opposition Demands Accountability
Following the tragic stampede in Bengaluru, Opposition leader R Ashoka has accused CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar of being responsible. He demands an investigation under a High Court judge, dismissing District Collector's involvement. The Karnataka High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of the Bengaluru stampede that claimed 11 lives, Karnataka's Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, has squarely placed the blame on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Speaking at a press conference, Ashoka demanded a Special Investigation Team led by a High Court judge to probe the tragedy.
Rejecting an investigation by the District Collector, Ashoka indicated a Public Interest Litigation would be filed with the High Court Chief Justice. He argued that only a judicial probe could ensure justice for the victims, claiming the Congress government was evading responsibility and engaging in a cover-up. Ashoka insisted that the CM and Dy CM resign to take moral accountability.
The Karnataka High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident, pressing the state government for a status report. The court expressed its views to the Advocate General and scheduled a further hearing for June 10, reinforcing the demand for answers and accountability from the state's leadership.
ALSO READ
High Court Slams Use of 'Bouncer' Term by Security Agencies
Supreme Court's Interim Bail: Relief for Ashoka University's Professor Amid Controversy
ED Raids Cast Shadow on Karnataka Educational Institutions
Delhi High Court Demands Removal of Defamatory Posts Against Journalists
United Front: Karnataka's Gift of Kumki Elephants to Andhra Pradesh