Zambia Mourns Passing of Former President Edgar Lungu

Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu has passed away at the age of 68. He served as the country's head of state from 2015 until 2021, when he was defeated by Hakainde Hichilema. Lungu's death was confirmed by his daughter and a family lawyer according to the Patriotic Front.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:35 IST
Edgar Lungu, the former President of Zambia, has died at the age of 68, the Patriotic Front announced on Thursday. Lungu, who led the nation from 2015 to 2021, lost to current President Hakainde Hichilema in the last presidential election.

The former leader had been receiving specialized medical treatment in South Africa prior to his death, as per a statement from the Patriotic Front released on Facebook.

Lungu's death was corroborated by his daughter and a family attorney, marking the end of an era for the Southern African country's political landscape.

