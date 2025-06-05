Left Menu

TMC Drama: Anubrata Mondal's Police Summons Turn Controversial

Senior TMC leader Anubrata Mondal appeared before police after dodging summons citing health issues. The controversy follows a viral audio clip where Mondal allegedly made derogatory remarks. Opposition labeled this as a scripted drama, while TMC condemned Mondal's language and the BJP accused the ruling party of shielding him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bolpur | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:09 IST
Senior TMC leader Anubrata Mondal was summoned by the police regarding a controversial audio clip where he allegedly used abusive language over the phone. He made his appearance after citing health reasons to evade initial summons, causing a stir within political circles.

Opposition BJP leaders criticized his appearance as theatrical, alleging that the administration favored Mondal. They accused the police of leniency due to alleged patronage from the TMC top brass. Mondal, meanwhile, denied any intention to insult, and TMC distanced itself from the remarks.

Amid these allegations, the BJP continued to question the sincerity of actions taken against Mondal, vowing to alter the scenario should they win the upcoming elections. The incident fueled further debate on political accountability in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

