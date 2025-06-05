TMC Drama: Anubrata Mondal's Police Summons Turn Controversial

Senior TMC leader Anubrata Mondal was summoned by the police regarding a controversial audio clip where he allegedly used abusive language over the phone. He made his appearance after citing health reasons to evade initial summons, causing a stir within political circles.

Opposition BJP leaders criticized his appearance as theatrical, alleging that the administration favored Mondal. They accused the police of leniency due to alleged patronage from the TMC top brass. Mondal, meanwhile, denied any intention to insult, and TMC distanced itself from the remarks.

Amid these allegations, the BJP continued to question the sincerity of actions taken against Mondal, vowing to alter the scenario should they win the upcoming elections. The incident fueled further debate on political accountability in West Bengal.

