Trump Compares Ukraine-Russia Conflict to Playground Dispute

President Donald Trump proposed a controversial approach to the Ukraine and Russia conflict during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. He suggested it might be better for the two nations to 'fight for a while' before diplomatic intervention.

Trump compared the ongoing war to a feud between children, stating, 'Sometimes you're better off letting them fight for a while and then pulling them apart.'

The U.S. president also indicated that sanctions remain an option against both Ukraine and Russia, depending on the situation's progress. Trump's remarks followed a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which potential sanctions were discussed.