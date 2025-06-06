Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress Opens Arms to Sena-MNS Alliance Against BJP

The Maharashtra Congress is open to an alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) to counter the BJP. This potential partnership aims to safeguard Maharashtra's interests and uphold the ideologies of historical figures, while preventing caste and communal divides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 15:56 IST
Maharashtra Congress Opens Arms to Sena-MNS Alliance Against BJP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Congress has indicated its support for a potential alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). This move aims to counter the influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across the state.

Speculation over reconciliation between Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray and MNS's Raj Thackeray is gaining traction as both leaders express willingness to collaborate in safeguarding state interests. The initiative is seen as a unifying effort for the Marathi-speaking populace.

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe highlighted that ruling party forces are fostering caste and communal divides. He praised the potential alliance as a tribute to Maharashtra's revered icons, urging efforts to protect their longstanding ideologies from being undermined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025