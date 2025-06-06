Maharashtra Congress Opens Arms to Sena-MNS Alliance Against BJP
The Maharashtra Congress is open to an alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) to counter the BJP. This potential partnership aims to safeguard Maharashtra's interests and uphold the ideologies of historical figures, while preventing caste and communal divides.
The Maharashtra Congress has indicated its support for a potential alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). This move aims to counter the influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across the state.
Speculation over reconciliation between Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray and MNS's Raj Thackeray is gaining traction as both leaders express willingness to collaborate in safeguarding state interests. The initiative is seen as a unifying effort for the Marathi-speaking populace.
Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe highlighted that ruling party forces are fostering caste and communal divides. He praised the potential alliance as a tribute to Maharashtra's revered icons, urging efforts to protect their longstanding ideologies from being undermined.
