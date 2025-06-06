BJP's Ashoka Demands Judicial Inquiry into Stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium

BJP leader R Ashoka has criticized the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging that police officers were turned into scapegoats following a stampede that resulted in 11 deaths outside Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Addressing the media, Ashoka claimed that the state government is culpable in the incident and demanded that a judicial inquiry be conducted to ensure those responsible are punished. He pointed out the lack of preparation for the event, drawing contrasts with the extensive planning for Congress rallies.

The BJP leader further mentioned that despite police advice, the government conducted the event without authorization. He insisted that justice will only be achieved through an independent investigation, as he casts doubt on the transparency of ongoing probes by government entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)