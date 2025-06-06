Bangladesh Prepares for April Elections Amid Political Tensions

In a pivotal announcement, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus declared that the national election is slated for the first half of April next year, according to local media. This decision follows intense calls from former premier Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for elections by the end of this year, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune.

Yunus, who assumed leadership after toppling Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government last year, emphasized the government's priority is to conduct a peaceful and inclusive election. He highlighted the necessity of institutional reform to avoid future crises and to honor the sacrifices of the populace, as well as establishing good governance within election-related institutions.

The interim administration, formed on the mandates of reform, justice, and election integrity, aims to address pivotal issues by Eid-ul-Fitr. Meanwhile, the BNP continues to apply pressure, staging massive rallies and demanding imminent election preparations.

