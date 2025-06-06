Left Menu

Modi's Diplomacy Targets G7 Strategic Win Amidst Canada Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed his attendance at the upcoming G7 summit in Canada, courtesy of an invite from Canadian PM Mark Carney. This marks a potential thawing in India-Canada relations after past tensions involving Khalistani separatists. Both nations aim for renewed cooperation in various sectors.

  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced his participation in the G7 summit in Canada this June, following an invitation from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The interaction between Modi and Carney hints at a potential warming of the previously strained ties between the two nations.

The invitation, extended during their first phone conversation, represents Ottawa's intention to mend the diplomatic rift caused by past controversies involving a Khalistani separatist. Relations between India and Canada reached their nadir following allegations of Indian involvement in the separatist's killing.

With India-Canda diplomatic communications slowly resuming, both sides express hope for a cooperative future. The G7 summit in Alberta looks poised to tackle pressing global issues, and India's presence signifies a possible strategic win amidst ongoing challenges.

