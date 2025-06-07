Left Menu

Political Allegations Ignite Maharashtra's Assembly Poll Controversies

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleging rigging in the state's assembly polls. Gandhi claimed the 2024 elections were rigged, with inflated voter turnout figures. Bawankule dismissed these claims, urging Gandhi to introspect and address the MVA's overconfidence after previous successes.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has sharply criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his allegation of electoral rigging in the state assembly polls. Bawankule claimed that Gandhi and his party, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), failed to effectively engage in grassroots campaigning, resulting in their lackluster performance in the elections.

In a published article titled 'Match-fixing Maharashtra,' Gandhi alleged irregularities in the 2024 assembly elections, describing them as a 'blueprint for rigging democracy,' and suggested similar occurrences were imminent in Bihar and other regions where the BJP faces imminent defeat.

Bawankule countered these claims by highlighting the people's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the BJP's electoral strategy, arguing that the MVA's overconfidence and neglect of basic electoral practices contributed to their substantial loss.

