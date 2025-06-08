Rome Rallies Against Gaza Conflict: A United Call for Peace

In an overwhelming demonstration of public dissent, tens of thousands marched through Rome this past Saturday, voicing their opposition to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The protest, organized by Italy's main opposition parties, aimed to press the right-wing government for a definitive stance on the issue.

With banners demanding an end to the violence and complicity, the marchers represented a broad swath of the Italian populace, including families and children. Organizers estimated the turnout at 300,000, calling for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to break her silence and condemn Israeli actions in Gaza.

Pressure is mounting on Italy's government amid growing international scrutiny of Israel's military campaign. Recent calls for a humanitarian halt echo concerns for the safety of Palestinians in Gaza, a region besieged under Israeli blockade since early October 2023.