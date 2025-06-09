Left Menu

Gaza Aid Boat Diverted: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Redirected to Israel

A Gaza-bound aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg and other activists has been diverted to Israel. The boat was part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition's humanitarian mission to the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces redirected the vessel, enforcing a naval blockade to prevent arms imports by Hamas. No further details were provided.

A Gaza-bound aid boat, with climate activist Greta Thunberg and others onboard, was redirected to Israel, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry. The vessel is reportedly en route to the nation's shores, and all passengers are anticipated to be sent back to their home nations.

The trip, organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, aimed to supply humanitarian aid to the blockaded Gaza Strip and to oppose Israel's maritime restrictions. The coalition claims the activists were forcibly removed by Israeli forces.

Israel has affirmed it will maintain its naval blockade, arguing the necessity of the move to stop Hamas from receiving arms, reiterating its longstanding security policy.

