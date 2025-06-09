Left Menu

Italy's Citizenship and Labor Rights Referendum Faces Low Turnout Hurdles

Italy's two-day referendum on citizenship and labor rights faces invalidation due to low voter turnout, with less than 23% participation. The proposals aim to ease naturalization and enhance labor protections. Opposition hopes to challenge PM Giorgia Meloni's government, while Meloni advocates boycotting the vote.

Updated: 09-06-2025 14:43 IST
Voting continued on Monday for Italy's two-day referendum, which includes proposals to simplify obtaining Italian citizenship and bolster labor rights. However, low turnout threatens to invalidate the vote. Overnight data revealed less than 23% of voters participated, falling short of the required majority to validate the ballots.

Proposals include reducing naturalization residency requirements from 10 to five years, impacting approximately 2.5 million foreign nationals. Economists stress the need for increased immigration to combat Italy's declining birthrate and revitalize the economy. Additional questions address reversing past labor market liberalization and workplace accident liability rules.

Opposition parties and groups aim to challenge Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government, in power nearly three years. Meloni advised supporters to boycott the referendum, a strategy she demonstrated by abstaining from voting. Low participation could exacerbate divisiveness within the center-left factions facing Meloni's sustained popularity.

