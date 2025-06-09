Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Bihar's Alarming Sex Ratio

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the NDA government for Bihar's declining sex ratio, urging attention to the state's "double-engine" administration, which she claims is hazardous for women. A government report showed Bihar has the lowest sex ratio at birth, with only 891 girls born per 1,000 boys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a key figure in the Congress party, has voiced strong criticism against the current NDA government, pointing to a troubling trend in Bihar regarding the state's sex ratio statistics.

According to the Civil Registration System Report 2022, Bihar recorded the lowest sex ratio at birth, with just 891 girls being born per 1,000 boys. This figure has decreased significantly from 964 in 2020.

Gandhi urged a closer examination of the policies under Bihar's "double-engine" government, which she asserts are proving detrimental to women's safety and rights in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

