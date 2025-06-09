Trump vs. Newsom: A Clash Over Immigration Enforcement

In a striking political standoff, U.S. President Donald Trump declared his support on Monday for the arrest of California Governor Gavin Newsom. This comes amid allegations of obstruction against Trump's immigration enforcement policies, which have sparked heated protests across the state.

The conflict intensified after Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, threatened over the weekend to apprehend anyone hindering federal enforcement efforts. Among those in the political crosshairs alongside Newsom is Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, both of whom have vocally opposed the deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles.

In response to the potential for escalating legal action, Governor Newsom, in a statement on the platform X, expressed profound disappointment, arguing that such a move crosses the boundaries of democratic principles. "It's a step towards authoritarianism," he cautioned, emphasizing the need to uphold democratic norms regardless of party affiliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)