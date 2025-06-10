Left Menu

Indian Student's Airport Ordeal Sparks Diplomatic Outcry

A video of an Indian student handcuffed at a US airport ignited criticism from the Indian Congress, calling for PM Narendra Modi to address the perceived mistreatment. The Indian Consulate in New York is engaging with local authorities. Congress leaders criticize Modi's silence and demand immediate intervention with US President Donald Trump.

The Congress has criticized the Indian government after a video surfaced showing an Indian student being handcuffed and pinned to the floor at Newark Airport in the United States. The party is urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appeal directly to President Donald Trump to stop the 'mistreatment' of Indian citizens in America.

Congress leaders disseminated the video and accompanying stills of the incident, highlighting that the student was allegedly deported. The Consulate General of India in New York has announced its involvement, confirming contact with local authorities to address the situation.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress' general secretary for communications, condemned the ongoing issue, citing a broader pattern of maltreatment faced by Indian students and citizens in America. Ramesh demanded immediate action from Modi, underlining the Indian Prime Minister's duty to safeguard the nation's honor on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

