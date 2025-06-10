Indian Student's Airport Ordeal Sparks Diplomatic Outcry

The Congress has criticized the Indian government after a video surfaced showing an Indian student being handcuffed and pinned to the floor at Newark Airport in the United States. The party is urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appeal directly to President Donald Trump to stop the 'mistreatment' of Indian citizens in America.

Congress leaders disseminated the video and accompanying stills of the incident, highlighting that the student was allegedly deported. The Consulate General of India in New York has announced its involvement, confirming contact with local authorities to address the situation.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress' general secretary for communications, condemned the ongoing issue, citing a broader pattern of maltreatment faced by Indian students and citizens in America. Ramesh demanded immediate action from Modi, underlining the Indian Prime Minister's duty to safeguard the nation's honor on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)