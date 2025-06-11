Left Menu

California's Resistance: Newsom Challenges Trump Administration's Military Decree

California Governor Gavin Newsom has filed an emergency motion against the Trump administration's decision to deploy National Guard and Marines for immigration raids in Los Angeles. Newsom argues this move exacerbates tensions and poses a public safety risk. Meanwhile, protests over immigration enforcement continue across California, highlighting the broader national debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-06-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 02:03 IST
California Governor Gavin Newsom is pushing back against the Trump administration's recent decision to send National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles for immigration operations. Newsom filed an emergency request to halt the order, arguing it escalates tensions and risks civil unrest.

President Trump's decision to deploy roughly 4,700 military personnel follows recent protests over immigration policies. Critics argue that the presence of troops will exacerbate tensions, while Trump contends it ensures order.

Protests against immigration raids continue to unfold in Los Angeles, with local officials maintaining that police can manage without military assistance. The controversy underscores ongoing national divisions over immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

