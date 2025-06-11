California's Resistance: Newsom Challenges Trump Administration's Military Decree

California Governor Gavin Newsom is pushing back against the Trump administration's recent decision to send National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles for immigration operations. Newsom filed an emergency request to halt the order, arguing it escalates tensions and risks civil unrest.

President Trump's decision to deploy roughly 4,700 military personnel follows recent protests over immigration policies. Critics argue that the presence of troops will exacerbate tensions, while Trump contends it ensures order.

Protests against immigration raids continue to unfold in Los Angeles, with local officials maintaining that police can manage without military assistance. The controversy underscores ongoing national divisions over immigration policies.

