11 Years of Governance in Jammu & Kashmir: BJP Highlights Achievements

BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday embarked on a media blitz, holding press conferences in several valley districts to spotlight the accomplishments of the Narendra Modi-led government as it completes 11 years in power.

The leaders inaugurated exhibitions and addressed gatherings in five Kashmir valley districts. Darakhshan Andrabi, chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, held a press conference in Anantnag, while BJP spokesperson Abhijeet Jasrotia led media interactions in Bandipora and Baramulla.

Altaf Thakur addressed the press in Shopian and Kulgam districts, amid similar events held at seven locations in the Jammu region. Andrabi emphasized that PM Modi's governance will be remembered as a golden era, highlighting India's leap to a developed nation and economic powerhouse. She credited Modi for establishing peace in the Kashmir valley post its special status revocation on August 5, 2019.

