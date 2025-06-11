U.S. Treasury Secretary Anticipates Key G7 Meeting with Canadian Leadership

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has revealed his plans to accompany President Donald Trump to the upcoming Group of 7 leaders meeting in Canada next week.

Key discussions are anticipated with Canada's newly appointed Prime Minister, Mark Carney. Bessent expressed optimism over Canada's recent policy corrections under new leadership, suggesting a forward-looking agenda.

"The new Canadian government has made significant advancements in addressing past errors," Bessent informed the House Ways and Means Committee. "Our engagement at the G7, where we will meet Prime Minister Carney, will likely reflect this renewed path."