Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Secretary Anticipates Key G7 Meeting with Canadian Leadership

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced plans to attend the G7 meeting in Canada, alongside President Trump. They aim to engage with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Bessent praised the new Canadian administration for its corrective measures, setting a hopeful tone for the international discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:32 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Anticipates Key G7 Meeting with Canadian Leadership
meeting

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has revealed his plans to accompany President Donald Trump to the upcoming Group of 7 leaders meeting in Canada next week.

Key discussions are anticipated with Canada's newly appointed Prime Minister, Mark Carney. Bessent expressed optimism over Canada's recent policy corrections under new leadership, suggesting a forward-looking agenda.

"The new Canadian government has made significant advancements in addressing past errors," Bessent informed the House Ways and Means Committee. "Our engagement at the G7, where we will meet Prime Minister Carney, will likely reflect this renewed path."

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025