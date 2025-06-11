U.S. Treasury Secretary Anticipates Key G7 Meeting with Canadian Leadership
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced plans to attend the G7 meeting in Canada, alongside President Trump. They aim to engage with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Bessent praised the new Canadian administration for its corrective measures, setting a hopeful tone for the international discussions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:32 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has revealed his plans to accompany President Donald Trump to the upcoming Group of 7 leaders meeting in Canada next week.
Key discussions are anticipated with Canada's newly appointed Prime Minister, Mark Carney. Bessent expressed optimism over Canada's recent policy corrections under new leadership, suggesting a forward-looking agenda.
"The new Canadian government has made significant advancements in addressing past errors," Bessent informed the House Ways and Means Committee. "Our engagement at the G7, where we will meet Prime Minister Carney, will likely reflect this renewed path."
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Generative AI powers climate policy simulations for Sub-Saharan Africa
The Rise of Nonbanks: Credit Migration and Policy Risks in a Changing Financial System
A Path Beyond Austerity: Kenya Urged to Shift Fiscal Policy to Promote Jobs and Equity
Nagaland Tribes Unite for Reservation Policy Review Protest
Delhi High Court Advocates Policy for Rehabilitation of Stray Dogs