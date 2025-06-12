Trump's Gas-Powered Showdown: The Battle Over California's Car Emissions

President Donald Trump is set to sign a resolution that challenges California's pioneering emissions rule, banning the sales of new gas-powered cars by 2035. The measure, approved by Congress last month, aims to negate one of the country's boldest automotive environmental efforts.

The move has escalated tensions between Trump and California's Democratic leaders, who argue that overturning these emissions rules is illegal and plan to take the matter to court. This step is part of an ongoing dispute with issues ranging from tariffs to clean energy initiatives.

Experts and industry representatives attended the signing event at the White House as Trump emphasized a commitment to revitalize American auto manufacturing. Meanwhile, environmental advocates criticized the decision as favorable to big corporations at the expense of public health and climate change initiatives.