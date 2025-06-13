Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets
Sweden will meet the new NATO spending benchmark by allocating 5% of its GDP towards defense. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson confirmed this during a press conference with NATO's general secretary Mark Rutte, specifying that 3.5% will focus on core defense requirements to meet NATO's capability goals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 13-06-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 12:52 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
During a joint press conference in Stockholm, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced the nation's commitment to achieving a new NATO spending target.
Sweden plans to allocate 5% of its GDP to defense spending, with at least 3.5% earmarked for core defense needs to meet NATO's updated capability objectives, Kristersson stated.
This move underscores Sweden's dedication to enhancing its defense capabilities and aligning with NATO's strategic goals amid rising global security concerns.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sweden
- NATO
- defense
- spending
- target
- GDP
- Ulf Kristersson
- Mark Rutte
- capability
- security
Advertisement
ALSO READ
There is now a 'greater confidence' on durable alignment of headline inflation to the 4 per cent target over a 12-month horizon, says RBI.
RBI Optimistic on Meeting Inflation Target Amid Global Shifts
Turkish Firm TIS Targets India's Seismic Resilience Market
PM Modi Targets TMC Amid Massive West Bengal Rally, Vows Development
Overhaul of Haryana Revenue Offices Targets Faster Services