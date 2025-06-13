Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

During a joint press conference in Stockholm, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced the nation's commitment to achieving a new NATO spending target.

Sweden plans to allocate 5% of its GDP to defense spending, with at least 3.5% earmarked for core defense needs to meet NATO's updated capability objectives, Kristersson stated.

This move underscores Sweden's dedication to enhancing its defense capabilities and aligning with NATO's strategic goals amid rising global security concerns.