Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden will meet the new NATO spending benchmark by allocating 5% of its GDP towards defense. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson confirmed this during a press conference with NATO's general secretary Mark Rutte, specifying that 3.5% will focus on core defense requirements to meet NATO's capability goals.

During a joint press conference in Stockholm, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced the nation's commitment to achieving a new NATO spending target.

Sweden plans to allocate 5% of its GDP to defense spending, with at least 3.5% earmarked for core defense needs to meet NATO's updated capability objectives, Kristersson stated.

This move underscores Sweden's dedication to enhancing its defense capabilities and aligning with NATO's strategic goals amid rising global security concerns.

