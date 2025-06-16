Left Menu

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Calls for Renewed India-Pakistan Dialogue

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, leader of Pakistan People's Party, urges India to return to negotiations, emphasizing that unresolved issues can only be settled through dialogue. He warns of potential conflict if India threatens Pakistan's water supply and stresses the need for international intervention for peace in South Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 16-06-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 14:32 IST
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chief of the Pakistan People's Party, has appealed to India to re-engage in dialogue to resolve longstanding tensions between the two nations. Speaking to German broadcaster DW Urdu in Brussels, Bilawal emphasized that peace hinges on comprehensive talks.

Highlighting water security as a non-negotiable issue for Pakistan, he warned that any threat to their water supply by India could be considered an existential threat. India, however, remains firm that discussions should focus on reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and addressing terrorism concerns. The dialogue, initiated during General Musharraf's rule, stalled post the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Recent hostilities in Pahalgam underscored the fragile relations, with military actions occurring from both sides earlier this month. The situation de-escalated after intervention by military directors from both countries, but Bilawal stresses the importance of sustained dialogue to avoid future conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

