Cuts to Human Rights Funding: A Boon for Authoritarians

Volker Turk, the U.N. human rights chief, raised alarms on Monday about how donor cuts to his office could undermine global accountability and embolden dictatorships. During his address to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Turk emphasized that essential warning systems and advocacy efforts would suffer from the reduced budget.

"Funding cuts to my office, and the broader human rights ecosystem, offer comfort to dictators and authoritarians," Turk declared at the commencement of the council's four-week session in Geneva. Although the Human Rights Council lacks legally binding powers, it plays a pivotal role in documenting abuses and conducting investigations, thereby increasing scrutiny.

The ongoing session, curtailed to save costs, will cover crises in Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan, while also focusing on the protection of LGBTQ+ rights amidst reports of setbacks. As the U.S. and other nations retract funding, Turk's office confronts a $60 million deficit, with many partners expecting a loss exceeding 40% of their funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)